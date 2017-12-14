Swiss group ABB opens first robotics center in Romania

Swiss manufacturer of electrical and industrial equipment ABB, has opened the first robotics training center in Romania, established through a public-private partnership with the Polytechnic University of Bucharest.

The training center will be used by both ABB customers and partners as well as university students.

The ABB center is equipped with robots and a wide range of complementary industrial equipment with which the robots interact directly, ready to develop applications at a real industrial scale. ABB Romania will use this training center for future projects and for various demonstrations dedicated to its customers.

The company has been active for more than 80 years in the Romanian market. It has installed over 300,000 robots worldwide and over 900 industrial robots in Romania.

