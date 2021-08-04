Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Romanian entrepreneur seeks EUR 750,000 on Seedblink for AI-powered scooter

08 April 2021
Mihnea de Vries, a Romanian entrepreneur based in California, and his business partner Deepansh Jain, seeks to raise EUR 750,000 through the investment platform for technology startups SeedBlink in Romania.

Their goal is to finance the launch, production, marketing, and sales campaign for innovative electric scooters that use artificial intelligence, teleoperation, and automatic driving.

The new model, Scooterson, claims to be the world's first intelligent electric scooter and has pitched itself as Tesla on two wheels. The company was founded in California in 2016 by Mihnea de Vries (CEO) and has already attracted USD 3.2 million in funding from the US market - according to Moneybuzz.ro.

Startupcafe.ro was reporting in 2017 that the scooter (an electric vehicle with a software component) was "a smart scooter produced by a startup from Arad."

The California-based company now promises USD 25 mln in sales by the end of 2021, in a prospect for investors on the P2P financing platform Republic.co, where it collected USD 400,000 from over 1,000 small investors this March.

It reports USD 1.1 mln in pre-sales from July 2020 to October 2020. The launch of the revolutionary scooter Scooterson will take place at the end of the second quarter of 2021 after a campaign through the Indiegogo platform.

The two entrepreneurs are in talks with a Romanian company to produce the scooters for the European markets.

(Photo: Scooterson.com/press)

