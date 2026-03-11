Partner Content

On March 22, starting at 7:00 PM, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest hosts the Una Notte Sotto Le Stelle event in the historic Le Diplomate Ballroom, an exclusive dinner crafted by guest Chef Richard Abou Zaki.

A memorable evening awaits you in the exclusive setting of Le Diplomate Ballroom at the Una Notte Sotto Le Stelle event, where Chef Richard Abou Zaki will create a Michelin-level gastronomic experience blending Italian culinary tradition with the precision and elegance of contemporary fine dining.



The Una Notte Sotto Le Stelle evening menu offers a delightful gastronomic journey with Italian accents, beginning with a delicate Amuse Bouche and continuing with a refined Amberjack starter with Mediterranean sauce, lemon triptych, dashi with flowers and basil, followed by an Adriatic Risotto with "Tenera Ascolana" olives, sea bass and wild fennel.



The culinary experience evolves with Tortellini in 30-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano cream and a spectacular Rossini-style Beef, cherry wood smoked, with foie gras sauce, aromatic herbs, tarragon oil, black truffle and Madeira, concluding with the iconic dessert Coccobello al Mare, a spectacular pairing of Gillardeau oyster with coconut ice cream and passion fruit, all harmonized through a carefully selected pairing of Jidvei wines.



