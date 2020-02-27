Ro Insider
Expat Life
Mövenpick ice cream shop opens in Bucharest
27 February 2020
A Mövenpick ice cream shop has opened in Bucharest, in Băneasa Shopping City. It is the largest Mövenpick boutique in South Eastern Europe.

The ice cream brand of Swiss origin is present in Romania as a franchise.

The investment to open the ice cream shop amounted to EUR 250,000 and plans include the opening of several other boutiques in Cluj, Timișoara or Iași over the next three years.

The ice cream contains, on average, 37% milk and cream, sourced from family farms in the Swiss Alps. At the same time, all the Mövenpick sorbet products are vegan. No vegetable fats and palm oil are added.

The first Mövenpick restaurants were opened in 1948 by Ueli Prager. In the 1960s, Mövenpick produced ice cream only for restaurants. In 1972, the Mövenpick ice cream started being sold in dedicated stores.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

