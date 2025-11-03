Culture

Timișoara’s Jecza Gallery opens permanent venue in Bucharest

03 November 2025

Timișoara-born Jecza Gallery will open Fractal Topologies of Infinity, an exhibition that brings into dialogue the works of Constantin Flondor and Mirel Vieru, at Scânteia+ at Casa Presei Libere in Bucharest. The exhibition, curated by Maria Rus Bojan, marks the opening of the gallery’s permanent space in the capital.

“This inauguration marks the beginning of a shared curatorial platform designed to connect two complementary spaces dedicated to contemporary art through a dynamic program of exhibitions and collaborations that will foster dialogue between artists, curators, and audiences in the capital,” according to an announcement from the gallery.

Constantin Flondor is the co-founder of the artist collectives 1+1+1 (1966–1969), Sigma (1969–1981), and Prolog (active since 1985), groups that explored experimental intersections between art, science, and pedagogy.  As director and co-founder of an educational program at the Timișoara Art High School (1969–1975), Flondor helped shape a new generation of artists by integrating mathematics, cybernetics, and constructivist principles into visual art education. His practice, rooted in constructivist thought and systematic inquiry, unites art, science, and pedagogy.

Mirel Vieru lives and works in Cluj-Napoca. He graduated from the University of Art and Design in 2004 and completed his master’s degree at the Athens School of Fine Arts in 2006. His doctoral thesis explores the intertwined relationship between art and everyday life in the 20th century. Vieru’s work revolves around themes such as duality, limit, and fold, investigating how thought and space intertwine and how perception shapes experience.

Jecza Gallery was founded in 2011 in Timișoara by Sorina Ianovici-Jecza and Andrei Petru Jecza, with a focus on the local avant-garde of the 1960s and 1970s (including the Sigma Group) and on emerging generations. Since 2018, when Andrei Jecza took over, the gallery has expanded its artist roster and institutional collaborations, concentrating on research-based exhibitions and intergenerational dialogue.

The exhibition is open from November 6 to January 11, 2026.

(Photo from the exhibition Marius Bercea - New Tenant / Sunshine Noir, held earlier this year in Bucharest; courtesy of Jecza Gallery)

simona@romania-insider.com

