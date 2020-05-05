Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 08:19
Business
Romanian start-up deploys robots in banks to process loan moratorium requests
05 May 2020
Romanian start-up Future WorkForce, a Gold partner of UiPath, has programmed a software robot to process the requests local banks receive from clients who want to defer their installment payments.

Two of the banks in its portfolio have already integrated the robot, which now processes 240 requests every hour.

A human operator needs 20 minutes to process such a request, while a robot can complete the task in several seconds, the company said in a press release, quoted by Agerpres.

It takes over the requests sent by customers via all digital channels of a bank: online form integrated on the website, email sent to the official address, chatbots. It follows the procedures of the credit institution aligned with the emergency ordinance (OUG) 37/2020.

The robot can accomplish other repetitive tasks in a bank, Future WorkForce says.

"The applicability of the robot can be extended to other processes of a bank that involve contact center and back-office activities. With the help of Future WorkForce, algorithms can be incorporated that allow the structuring of information reaching the bank in a non-standard format, such as an email or a message sent via a web form," the start-up says in its press release.

(Photo: Wrightstudio/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
1
 

