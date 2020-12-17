Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund opens ten new filling stations

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), set up by the KazMunaiGaz group to settle a debt issue with the Romanian Government, completed a new filling station close to Bucharest and reached ten new stations inaugurated this year.

Operated under the Rompetrol brand, the FIEKR network currently amounts to 30 units, announced Rompetrol Romania - the main subsidiary of KMG International, which operates the Petromidia refinery and a local fuel distribution network.

The ten new gas stations are located in Cluj (Vuia, Oradea Clujului, Gheorghieni locality), Ilfov (Clinceni, December 1), Prahova (DN1 - Campina), Bucharest (Sisesti street), Arges (Curtea de Arges), Valcea (Olt Valley - Calimaneati), and Craiova (Simnic). They have about 170 employees.

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund aims to reach a network of 84 gas stations in Romania in 2023 by acquiring and modernizing existing stations and constructing new ones.

This will generate over 1,000 new jobs, over 5,000 people involved in various development phases (design, execution, construction), and will support over 1,200 business partners, according to the fund.

Another investment project targeted by the Fund is the construction of a new cogeneration plant in Midia through the investment vehicle (SPV) - Rompetrol Energy SA, where it will be the majority shareholder together with KMG International, Rominserv, and the Midia Thermal Power Plant.

(Photo from company)

[email protected]