Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:08
Business

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund opens ten new filling stations

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), set up by the KazMunaiGaz group to settle a debt issue with the Romanian Government, completed a new filling station close to Bucharest and reached ten new stations inaugurated this year.

Operated under the Rompetrol brand, the FIEKR network currently amounts to 30 units, announced Rompetrol Romania - the main subsidiary of KMG International, which operates the Petromidia refinery and a local fuel distribution network.

The ten new gas stations are located in Cluj (Vuia, Oradea Clujului, Gheorghieni locality), Ilfov (Clinceni, December 1), Prahova (DN1 - Campina), Bucharest (Sisesti street), Arges (Curtea de Arges), Valcea (Olt Valley - Calimaneati), and Craiova (Simnic). They have about 170 employees.

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund aims to reach a network of 84 gas stations in Romania in 2023 by acquiring and modernizing existing stations and constructing new ones.

This will generate over 1,000 new jobs, over 5,000 people involved in various development phases (design, execution, construction), and will support over 1,200 business partners, according to the fund.

Another investment project targeted by the Fund is the construction of a new cogeneration plant in Midia through the investment vehicle (SPV) - Rompetrol Energy SA, where it will be the majority shareholder together with KMG International, Rominserv, and the Midia Thermal Power Plant.

(Photo from company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:08
Business

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund opens ten new filling stations

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), set up by the KazMunaiGaz group to settle a debt issue with the Romanian Government, completed a new filling station close to Bucharest and reached ten new stations inaugurated this year.

Operated under the Rompetrol brand, the FIEKR network currently amounts to 30 units, announced Rompetrol Romania - the main subsidiary of KMG International, which operates the Petromidia refinery and a local fuel distribution network.

The ten new gas stations are located in Cluj (Vuia, Oradea Clujului, Gheorghieni locality), Ilfov (Clinceni, December 1), Prahova (DN1 - Campina), Bucharest (Sisesti street), Arges (Curtea de Arges), Valcea (Olt Valley - Calimaneati), and Craiova (Simnic). They have about 170 employees.

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund aims to reach a network of 84 gas stations in Romania in 2023 by acquiring and modernizing existing stations and constructing new ones.

This will generate over 1,000 new jobs, over 5,000 people involved in various development phases (design, execution, construction), and will support over 1,200 business partners, according to the fund.

Another investment project targeted by the Fund is the construction of a new cogeneration plant in Midia through the investment vehicle (SPV) - Rompetrol Energy SA, where it will be the majority shareholder together with KMG International, Rominserv, and the Midia Thermal Power Plant.

(Photo from company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)