Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:00
Business

EDP Renováveis seeks expansion in Romania by takeovers and organic growth

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Portuguese group EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the fourth-largest producer of renewable energy in the world and an important player in Romania, is developing a new 70 MW wind farm in the eastern part of the country and seeks to take over several photovoltaic parks and wind farms in other parts of the country.

EDPR currently operates in Romania photovoltaic parks with a total cumulative installed capacity of over 520 MW.

The investor is in the process of getting the environmental permit for a project with an installed capacity of up to 70 MW, located in Negrilești commune in Galați county.

It also takes over several projects of photovoltaic and wind power plants in Timiș and Bacău counties, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

The new wind farm will be built on a plot of land of about 40 hectares and will consist of 10 turbines with a capacity of 5-7 MW each, according to the project.

Separately, in the summer of 2021, EDPR took over a local company, Energopark, owned by several legal entities registered in Cyprus, which has in its portfolio a project dating back to 2010 for the construction of a 56 MW wind farm in Bacau County.

EDPR also started last autumn the procedures to acquire local companies belonging to a group of Romanian and Italian entrepreneurs with photovoltaic park projects in Timiș County. The group of entrepreneurs owns a total of about 135 MW of solar power plant projects in the communes of Bazoșu Nou, Moșnița Nouă, Tormac and Dragșina in Timiș, according to available public data.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:00
Business

EDP Renováveis seeks expansion in Romania by takeovers and organic growth

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Portuguese group EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the fourth-largest producer of renewable energy in the world and an important player in Romania, is developing a new 70 MW wind farm in the eastern part of the country and seeks to take over several photovoltaic parks and wind farms in other parts of the country.

EDPR currently operates in Romania photovoltaic parks with a total cumulative installed capacity of over 520 MW.

The investor is in the process of getting the environmental permit for a project with an installed capacity of up to 70 MW, located in Negrilești commune in Galați county.

It also takes over several projects of photovoltaic and wind power plants in Timiș and Bacău counties, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

The new wind farm will be built on a plot of land of about 40 hectares and will consist of 10 turbines with a capacity of 5-7 MW each, according to the project.

Separately, in the summer of 2021, EDPR took over a local company, Energopark, owned by several legal entities registered in Cyprus, which has in its portfolio a project dating back to 2010 for the construction of a 56 MW wind farm in Bacau County.

EDPR also started last autumn the procedures to acquire local companies belonging to a group of Romanian and Italian entrepreneurs with photovoltaic park projects in Timiș County. The group of entrepreneurs owns a total of about 135 MW of solar power plant projects in the communes of Bazoșu Nou, Moșnița Nouă, Tormac and Dragșina in Timiș, according to available public data.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks