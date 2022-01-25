EDP Renováveis seeks expansion in Romania by takeovers and organic growth

The Portuguese group EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the fourth-largest producer of renewable energy in the world and an important player in Romania, is developing a new 70 MW wind farm in the eastern part of the country and seeks to take over several photovoltaic parks and wind farms in other parts of the country.

EDPR currently operates in Romania photovoltaic parks with a total cumulative installed capacity of over 520 MW.

The investor is in the process of getting the environmental permit for a project with an installed capacity of up to 70 MW, located in Negrilești commune in Galați county.

It also takes over several projects of photovoltaic and wind power plants in Timiș and Bacău counties, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

The new wind farm will be built on a plot of land of about 40 hectares and will consist of 10 turbines with a capacity of 5-7 MW each, according to the project.

Separately, in the summer of 2021, EDPR took over a local company, Energopark, owned by several legal entities registered in Cyprus, which has in its portfolio a project dating back to 2010 for the construction of a 56 MW wind farm in Bacau County.

EDPR also started last autumn the procedures to acquire local companies belonging to a group of Romanian and Italian entrepreneurs with photovoltaic park projects in Timiș County. The group of entrepreneurs owns a total of about 135 MW of solar power plant projects in the communes of Bazoșu Nou, Moșnița Nouă, Tormac and Dragșina in Timiș, according to available public data.

