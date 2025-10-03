Directors Julia Ducournau, Sergeï Loznitsa, guests of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

Director Julia Ducournau, winner of the 2021 Palme d’Or for Titane, and Ukrainian filmmaker Sergeï Loznitsa (pictured) will meet the Bucharest public at this year’s edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest.

Julia Ducournau will attend a Q&A session after the screening of her latest film, Alpha, which was included in the competition of this year’s Cannes film festival. At the festival, the public can also see Titane in a special screening in the presence of the director.

At the same time, director Sergeï Loznitsa will meet the audience after the screening of his latest film, Two Prosecutors, also included in the Cannes competition. The film tells the story of young prosecutor Kornev, who uncovers the corruption within the Soviet regime during the Great Purge of 1937 through a desperate letter that arrives at his desk.

The festival will screen the productions awarded or selected at this year’s Cannes festival, among them Ari Aster’s Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, with Josh O’Connor in a lead role, Chie Hayakawa’s Renoir, Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, the psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, based on a novel by Ariana Harwicz.

French actress Emmanuelle Béart is another guest of this year's edition of the festival.

Les Films de Cannes takes place in Bucharest between October 24 and November 2.

In Timișoara, the public is expected at Cinema Timiș and Cinema Studio between October 23 and October 26. In Cluj-Napoca, Cinema Victoria and Cinema Arta will host the festival between October 30 and November 2. In Iași, Cinema Ateneu will host the event from November 7 to November 9, while in Arad, the films can be viewed from October 29 to October 31 at Cinema Arta.

(Photo: Cristina Bernhardsen | Dreamstime.com)

