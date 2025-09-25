French actress Emmanuelle Béart, guest of this year's Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

French actress Emmanuelle Béart will be a guest of this year's edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, the festival that showcases productions awarded at the Cannes film festival.

The event will run a retrospective consisting of three of her films, namely Jacques Rivette's La belle noiseuse, Claude Sautet's Un coeur en hiver, and Ludovic Bergery's L'étreinte.

La belle noiseuse, starring Michel Piccoli, Jane Birkin, and Emmanuelle Béart, explores "the relationship between truth and art, between the artist and the limits of his creativity." The film received critical acclaim and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1991.

Un coeur en hiver delves into the passion for music and the complexity of human feelings. Béart, who took violin lessons for a year for the role, was awarded the Pasinetti Award for her performance at the Venice Film Festival.

L'étreinte is the debut film of director Ludovic Bergery and marked Emmanuelle Béart's return to the big screen after an absence of several years. Her character, Margaux, is a widow in her 50s who is intent on starting a new life, continuing her studies in literature, and searching for love.

Throughout her career, Béart earned one prize and seven nominations at the César Awards, among other accolades.

Les Films de Cannes takes place in Bucharest between October 24 and November 2.

In Timișoara, the public is expected at Cinema Timiș and Cinema Studio between October 23 and October 26. In Cluj-Napoca, Cinema Victoria and Cinema Arta will host the festival between October 30 and November 2. In Iași, Cinema Ateneu will host the event from November 7 to November 9, while in Arad, the films can be viewed from October 29 to October 31 at Cinema Arta.

(Photo: Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com)

