Israeli software producer to double staff at its Romanian office

DriveNets, an Israeli software producer specialised in software for networks, will double the number of employees in Bucharest, to 100 people by the end of 2020, the company has announced.

The Center of Excellence in Bucharest is developed by DriveNets and by its local partner Tellence Technologies.

During this period, the company estimates that the need for large-scale low-cost network solutions is increasing, with the COVID-19 pandemic, which creates an unprecedented increase in traffic.

DriveNets managers said that they are impressed by the very talented Romanian engineers who have quickly adapted and have learned the business model becoming part of the team.

“Tellence is a valuable partner for us and we are confident that our international team is now leveraging technology that will support how service providers build their networks on a larger scale and with higher profitability,” said Ido Susan, CEO and co-founder, DriveNets.

In September 2019, Tellence, a leading provider of high technology software and engineering services in Romania, created a research and development center for DriveNets.

(Photo: Pixabay)

