Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s biggest business process outsourcing firm to employ 450
09 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"Even in this extremely difficult period, in which many industries not only have stopped recruiting, but fire people or send people into technical unemployment, CGS Romania will continue hiring as the demand for support services is growing,” said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager at CGS Romania, the biggest outsourcing firm in Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

He added that the company is hiring in particular to address the new contracts signed during this period, but also as a result of the existing customers needing more services.

The fact that many businesses have moved online, and many companies that have support centers in Asia - strongly affected by the pandemic situation, has pushed up the demand for outsourcing services.

As a result, CGS Romania is involved in various customer support, technical support, but also back-office projects.

At this moment, 80% of the approximately 4,000 employees of CGS Romania work from home, from PCs made available by the company.

“As for the new employees, we will implement from the very beginning a teleworking system, starting with the recruitment process, then with the training, and then during the actual work period,” said Sterescu.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s biggest business process outsourcing firm to employ 450
09 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"Even in this extremely difficult period, in which many industries not only have stopped recruiting, but fire people or send people into technical unemployment, CGS Romania will continue hiring as the demand for support services is growing,” said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager at CGS Romania, the biggest outsourcing firm in Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

He added that the company is hiring in particular to address the new contracts signed during this period, but also as a result of the existing customers needing more services.

The fact that many businesses have moved online, and many companies that have support centers in Asia - strongly affected by the pandemic situation, has pushed up the demand for outsourcing services.

As a result, CGS Romania is involved in various customer support, technical support, but also back-office projects.

At this moment, 80% of the approximately 4,000 employees of CGS Romania work from home, from PCs made available by the company.

“As for the new employees, we will implement from the very beginning a teleworking system, starting with the recruitment process, then with the training, and then during the actual work period,” said Sterescu.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania