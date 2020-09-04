Romania’s biggest business process outsourcing firm to employ 450

"Even in this extremely difficult period, in which many industries not only have stopped recruiting, but fire people or send people into technical unemployment, CGS Romania will continue hiring as the demand for support services is growing,” said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager at CGS Romania, the biggest outsourcing firm in Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

He added that the company is hiring in particular to address the new contracts signed during this period, but also as a result of the existing customers needing more services.

The fact that many businesses have moved online, and many companies that have support centers in Asia - strongly affected by the pandemic situation, has pushed up the demand for outsourcing services.

As a result, CGS Romania is involved in various customer support, technical support, but also back-office projects.

At this moment, 80% of the approximately 4,000 employees of CGS Romania work from home, from PCs made available by the company.

“As for the new employees, we will implement from the very beginning a teleworking system, starting with the recruitment process, then with the training, and then during the actual work period,” said Sterescu.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]