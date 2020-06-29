Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 08:23
Business
Romanian construction company wins two contracts worth EUR 280 mln
29 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction companies controlled by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu signed two contracts worth RON 1.35 billion (EUR 280 million) for the construction of two road segments: a segment of Transilvania Motorway and a segment of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, G4media.ro reported.

The Romanian Association of companies SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade will design and build 12 km of the Transylvania Highway (Brasov - Oradea), in Salaj county between Zimbor and Poarta Salaj for RON 680 mln (EUR 140 mln).

The design will take a year and the construction - two years. The warranty period is ten years.

The same association of companies will build the 3rd section of the Craiova - Pitești Expressway, stretching over 31.75 km, for RON 670 mln (EUR 138 mln).

Both contracts have been awarded by the state public roads company CNAIR.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 08:23
Business
Romanian construction company wins two contracts worth EUR 280 mln
29 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction companies controlled by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu signed two contracts worth RON 1.35 billion (EUR 280 million) for the construction of two road segments: a segment of Transilvania Motorway and a segment of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, G4media.ro reported.

The Romanian Association of companies SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade will design and build 12 km of the Transylvania Highway (Brasov - Oradea), in Salaj county between Zimbor and Poarta Salaj for RON 680 mln (EUR 140 mln).

The design will take a year and the construction - two years. The warranty period is ten years.

The same association of companies will build the 3rd section of the Craiova - Pitești Expressway, stretching over 31.75 km, for RON 670 mln (EUR 138 mln).

Both contracts have been awarded by the state public roads company CNAIR.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO