Romanian construction company wins two contracts worth EUR 280 mln

The construction companies controlled by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu signed two contracts worth RON 1.35 billion (EUR 280 million) for the construction of two road segments: a segment of Transilvania Motorway and a segment of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, G4media.ro reported.
The Romanian Association of companies SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade will design and build 12 km of the Transylvania Highway (Brasov - Oradea), in Salaj county between Zimbor and Poarta Salaj for RON 680 mln (EUR 140 mln).
The design will take a year and the construction - two years. The warranty period is ten years.
The same association of companies will build the 3rd section of the Craiova - Pitești Expressway, stretching over 31.75 km, for RON 670 mln (EUR 138 mln).
Both contracts have been awarded by the state public roads company CNAIR.
(Photo: Pixabay)