Italian-owned steel mill in Romania completes EUR 4 mln investment

The Donalam steel mill in Calarasi, southern Romania, part of the Italian group Beltrame, has completed a EUR 4 million investment in a special steel bar treatment equipment.

This will allow the company to offer steel bar products with increased added-value (through treatment and finishing) and focus on customized orders.

The company has financed the from its cash flow.

"Our industry is highly competitive; therefore, we need to continuously invest in high-performance equipment to keep the high technical and production standards. This will ultimately lead to optimizing the manufacturing process and increasing confidence from our customers," said Carlo Beltrame, CEO of Donalam Calarasi. "We have also planned other ambitious investments for the coming years, which will contribute to our further development and market share."

The company's new business strategy, which resulted from a joint venture with the German group GMH, is to import the raw material from Germany and carry out the hot rolling and finishing processes in Calarasi, Romania.

This will allow the development of high - quality products, targeting also industry sectors with very high standards.

In the medium term, the company's goal is to qualify for the IATF16949 standard in the automotive industry and to develop products for this market.

Donalam had a turnover of EUR 78 million, with a sales volume of 106,000 tons in 2019. The company currently employs approximately 270 employees.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]