Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:31
Business

Deutsche Bank’s tech center in Bucharest launches cyber security division

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank’s technology center in Bucharest, has recently established an Information Security function, expanding on the global security presence in other Deutsche Bank locations.

The local team of cyber security experts already boasts over 40 people and continues to grow. The security team in Bucharest covers areas such as Identity & Access, cyber threat management, cyber security architecture, and Cloud Security.

“We want to build a strong and highly skilled cyber security team of about 100 people here in Bucharest. Romania has an excellent reputation for cyber security due to its secure networks, the performance in broadband internet speed rankings, and above all, the diverse talent pool,” said Cristiano Avenia, who leads the security team for DB Global Technology.

DB Global Technology was established in 2014 and has reached over 1,000 employees.

The center in Bucharest plays a crucial part in Deutsche Bank’s technology transformation, developing applications for more than eleven divisions within the bank.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:31
Business

Deutsche Bank’s tech center in Bucharest launches cyber security division

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank’s technology center in Bucharest, has recently established an Information Security function, expanding on the global security presence in other Deutsche Bank locations.

The local team of cyber security experts already boasts over 40 people and continues to grow. The security team in Bucharest covers areas such as Identity & Access, cyber threat management, cyber security architecture, and Cloud Security.

“We want to build a strong and highly skilled cyber security team of about 100 people here in Bucharest. Romania has an excellent reputation for cyber security due to its secure networks, the performance in broadband internet speed rankings, and above all, the diverse talent pool,” said Cristiano Avenia, who leads the security team for DB Global Technology.

DB Global Technology was established in 2014 and has reached over 1,000 employees.

The center in Bucharest plays a crucial part in Deutsche Bank’s technology transformation, developing applications for more than eleven divisions within the bank.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks