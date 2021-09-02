Deutsche Bank’s tech center in Bucharest launches cyber security division

DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank’s technology center in Bucharest, has recently established an Information Security function, expanding on the global security presence in other Deutsche Bank locations.

The local team of cyber security experts already boasts over 40 people and continues to grow. The security team in Bucharest covers areas such as Identity & Access, cyber threat management, cyber security architecture, and Cloud Security.

“We want to build a strong and highly skilled cyber security team of about 100 people here in Bucharest. Romania has an excellent reputation for cyber security due to its secure networks, the performance in broadband internet speed rankings, and above all, the diverse talent pool,” said Cristiano Avenia, who leads the security team for DB Global Technology.

DB Global Technology was established in 2014 and has reached over 1,000 employees.

The center in Bucharest plays a crucial part in Deutsche Bank’s technology transformation, developing applications for more than eleven divisions within the bank.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

