Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 08:37
Real Estate
Italian outsourcing company Comdata leases space for new center in Bucharest
20 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian outsourcing company Comdata has leased 4,200 sqm of office space in the new mixed-use project developed by Romanian group River Development near the Bucharest Polytechnic University – The Light.

Comdata’s new multilinguistic customer management center in Bucharest will become operational in April 2020 and the lease covers a period of over 5 years, according to River Development.

The center will have about 400 employees, at first, who will serve multinational companies operating on multiple markets. Comdata wants to offer services in top European languages as well as in less circulated languages such as Scandinavian or Eastern European.

“Multilingual services are a strategic priority for Comdata, and the demand from global companies has increased by 33% from 2018 to 2019. In Bucharest, we find a strong mix of European languages, with more than 20 languages spoken, many young speakers of foreign languages and a multicultural environment. The workforce in Bucharest has experience in both BPO and SSC (shared services centers), as frontline professionals, but also as managers,” said Andreas Milbert, Comdata’s Group Chief Operating Officer.

The Comdata center will be located in The Light One office building, with a leasable area of 21,653 sqm, which also has medical services operator Regina Maria among its tenants.

The Light mixed-use project, developed by River Development, a company controlled by Romanian investor Ion Radulea, will include three office buildings with a total area of 98,721 sqm and a residential compound with 196 apartments.

(Photo: The Light Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 08:37
Real Estate
Italian outsourcing company Comdata leases space for new center in Bucharest
20 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian outsourcing company Comdata has leased 4,200 sqm of office space in the new mixed-use project developed by Romanian group River Development near the Bucharest Polytechnic University – The Light.

Comdata’s new multilinguistic customer management center in Bucharest will become operational in April 2020 and the lease covers a period of over 5 years, according to River Development.

The center will have about 400 employees, at first, who will serve multinational companies operating on multiple markets. Comdata wants to offer services in top European languages as well as in less circulated languages such as Scandinavian or Eastern European.

“Multilingual services are a strategic priority for Comdata, and the demand from global companies has increased by 33% from 2018 to 2019. In Bucharest, we find a strong mix of European languages, with more than 20 languages spoken, many young speakers of foreign languages and a multicultural environment. The workforce in Bucharest has experience in both BPO and SSC (shared services centers), as frontline professionals, but also as managers,” said Andreas Milbert, Comdata’s Group Chief Operating Officer.

The Comdata center will be located in The Light One office building, with a leasable area of 21,653 sqm, which also has medical services operator Regina Maria among its tenants.

The Light mixed-use project, developed by River Development, a company controlled by Romanian investor Ion Radulea, will include three office buildings with a total area of 98,721 sqm and a residential compound with 196 apartments.

(Photo: The Light Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land
13 February 2020
Politics
Romanian MEP in FT opinion: EU money that flows into Eastern Europe is not charity

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40