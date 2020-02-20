Italian outsourcing company Comdata leases space for new center in Bucharest

Italian outsourcing company Comdata has leased 4,200 sqm of office space in the new mixed-use project developed by Romanian group River Development near the Bucharest Polytechnic University – The Light.

Comdata’s new multilinguistic customer management center in Bucharest will become operational in April 2020 and the lease covers a period of over 5 years, according to River Development.

The center will have about 400 employees, at first, who will serve multinational companies operating on multiple markets. Comdata wants to offer services in top European languages as well as in less circulated languages such as Scandinavian or Eastern European.

“Multilingual services are a strategic priority for Comdata, and the demand from global companies has increased by 33% from 2018 to 2019. In Bucharest, we find a strong mix of European languages, with more than 20 languages spoken, many young speakers of foreign languages and a multicultural environment. The workforce in Bucharest has experience in both BPO and SSC (shared services centers), as frontline professionals, but also as managers,” said Andreas Milbert, Comdata’s Group Chief Operating Officer.

The Comdata center will be located in The Light One office building, with a leasable area of 21,653 sqm, which also has medical services operator Regina Maria among its tenants.

The Light mixed-use project, developed by River Development, a company controlled by Romanian investor Ion Radulea, will include three office buildings with a total area of 98,721 sqm and a residential compound with 196 apartments.

