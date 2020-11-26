Romania has only 58 companies in the CEE Top 500

Only 58 companies from Romania qualified for the Top 500 Central and Eastern Europe compiled by Coface based on 2019 financial data.

The number of Romanian companies in the ranking dropped by three compared to the previous edition.

However, the total turnover of the 58 Romanian companies in the ranking increased by 7.6% to EUR 71.4 billion.

Nevertheless, their aggregate net profit fell by 19% to EUR 2.6 bln.

Romania ranks fourth by the number of companies in this ranking, with a share of 11.6% of the total, the first position being occupied by Poland (32.6%), followed by the Czech Republic (15.6%), and Hungary (14.4%).

The biggest Romanian company in the Top 500 is Automobile Dacia, on 15th place, down from 13th in 2018. Dacia had a turnover of EUR 5.1 bln in 2019, down 0.2% from 2018.

The next one is OMV Petrom, on the 26th place, up from 27th in 2019, OMV Petrom Marketing (27), Rompetrol Rafinare (41), Kaufland (56), Rompetrol Downstream (57), BAT Trading (70), Ford Romania (76, vs. 66 in 2018), Lidl Discount (85, climb from 101), Dedeman (109, from 115), Carrefour Romania (111).

The companies present in the top accumulate 2.6% of Romania's total labor force, a constant percentage in the last two years. In total, 215,262 people work for these companies.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

