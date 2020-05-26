IT group migrates to main market of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian tech group Bittnet Systems is the first company to move from the alternative trading system AeRO to the primary market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Its shares will start trading on the regulated market on June 3.

BVB approved the transfer on Monday. Bittnet Systems (BNET) is a local integrator of I&C solutions and a provider of training services.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 158.4 mln (EUR 32.7 mln). It's most significant shareholders are local entrepreneurs Mihai Logofatu (14.14%) and Cristian Logofatu (12.96%), who are also the company's founders and senior managers.

Local investor Razvan Capatina Grosanu also holds 10.3% of the share capital.

(Photo: Bittnet Facebook Page)

