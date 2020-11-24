Austrian polystyrene producer Austrotherm expands Romanian plant

The local subsidiary of the Austrian group Austrotherm, which produces polystyrene panels for construction, has obtained state aid for expanding one of its three plants in Romania, under a EUR 3 million project.

"The production capacity of the extruded polystyrene plant in Roman will reach 200,000 cubic meters per year. Investments will continue in 2021," says Laurentiu Istrate, General Manager of Austrotherm Romania.

The company was advised by REI Finance Advisors, which specializes in attracting European funds and state aid for companies operating on the Romanian market.

Austrotherm decided to expand its extruded polystyrene (XPS) production capacity at its Roman plant earlier this year.

The total value of the investment amounts to EUR 3 mln, which will go into expanding the production hall and a modern XPS production line.

