Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 08:07
Real Estate

Cash&carry park in northwest Bucharest expands under EUR 6 mln project

23 November 2020
Expo Market Doraly, one of the largest commercial parks in Romania, with spaces dedicated to wholesale, cash & carry, and retail, has completed and inaugurated a new building with an area of 9,200 sqm, after EUR 6 mln investments.

Doraly thus reaches a leasable commercial area of ​​about 95,000 sqm, developed on a land plot of 28 hectares.

The company developed the new building on a "built-to-suit" concept adapted and customized to the traders, who receive a turnkey project in operation, in a long-term rental regime.

"Doraly is a dynamic and constantly developing commercial park. It addresses a varied mix of buyers, from small retailers to wholesale customers, to end customers dedicated to the cash & carry and retail segment, which has significantly developed recently," says Gheorghe Iaciu, founder of Doraly.

Currently, Doraly is the commercial park in Romania with the largest share dedicated to the cash & carry stores, about 50%.

The rest of the area is occupied by wholesale and retail stores, warehouses, and offices.

The commercial park is located northeast of Bucharest, in Afumati commune.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

