Environment

7 out of 10 Romanians return PET bottles through Deposit-Return system

18 June 2024

The most recent study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research revealed that 7 out of 10 Romanians return PET bottles through the Deposit-Return system.

The study aimed to gather more details about the attitudes and behaviors of Romanians regarding the Deposit-Return System for beverage packaging, which became operational at the end of last year (November 30, 2023). 

According to the results of the study, 70% of Romanians report returning all packaging marked with the SGR symbol. While in November 2023, a third of Romanians (36%) intended to partially return packaging, currently 19% have adopted this behavior occasionally.

Based on demographic characteristics, Generation Z representatives, aged 18-24, return SGR-marked packaging significantly less often each time (59% vs. 70% total sample). Furthermore, urban residents differ from rural ones by returning all SGR-marked packaging at a significantly higher rate (75% urban vs. 63% rural). This difference can be attributed to the reduced number or even absence of return points in rural areas.

Focusing on the frequency with which Romanians return deposit-bearing packaging, 42% bring them to collection points once a week, 29% 2-3 times a week, and 15% once a month. As a trend, the frequency with which Romanians visit deposit-collection points in a typical month increases with age. For example, 38% of those aged 35-44 prefer to return packaging 2-3 times a month (vs. 29% total sample), while 51% of mature individuals over 55 visit collection points weekly (vs. 42% total sample). This trend suggests an increase in awareness and responsibility towards saving and recycling with age.

The money paid as a deposit is the main incentive for 39% of those surveyed. Young people aged 25-34 particularly emphasize the importance of recovering the deposit from purchase (44% vs. 39% total sample). 

The results of the Reveal Marketing Research study show that deposit-bearing plastic packaging is the most frequently returned by Romanians (84%), followed by glass packaging (56%) and metal packaging (55%). Based on gender, men tend to return metal packaging (62% men vs. 50% women) and glass packaging (61% men vs. 53% women) more often than women. 

Only 45% of Romanians declare themselves satisfied or very satisfied with its functioning. The main solutions for improving the Deposit-Return System are increasing the number of return points (55%) and informational and educational campaigns (24%). 

A third of Romanians (34%) observe changes in how they purchase bottled beverages with the new legislation's implementation. As such, 15% opt for larger packaging to pay the deposit less frequently, while 10% buy less often, and 9% choose cheaper products on the shelf.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Patcharamai Vutipapornkul | Dreamstime.com)

