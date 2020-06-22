Over 650 Romanians infected with COVID-19 at slaughterhouse in Germany

At least 650 Romanian workers at the biggest slaughterhouse in Germany are infected with COVID-19.

They represent more than half of the total infection cases reported at the Tönnies meat processing factory, located in north-western Germany, in the Renania de Nord-Westfalia region, according to Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Many Romanians and people from other Eastern European countries work at this slaughterhouse, often through subcontractors.

The local authorities have decided to close all schools and kindergartens in the region until the summer holidays to curb the spreading of the virus.

Many of the Tönnies slaughterhouse employees have children in either school or kindergarten.

About 1,300 workers at this factory tested positive for COVID-19 infection, and about 7,000 people were quarantined. All quarantined workers are provided with food and other necessities.

Land prime minister Armin Laschet decided, following a meeting of the crisis cell on Sunday, to send mobile teams to test the residents in the slaughterhouse region.

There will be 40 such teams, with DSP employees, Red Cross volunteers, police officers, and translators, to facilitate the dialogue with foreign workers.

He said there was a considerable risk of contagion, but decided not to quarantine the cities where the slaughterhouse's employees now live.

Armin Laschet also appealed to foreign employees at the slaughterhouse not to leave the country, to be patient, and get tested. He gave them assurances that they would receive the best treatment in German hospitals. The call comes after 17 Romanians fled from quarantine.

A few days ago, Armin Laschet claimed that Romanians and Bulgarians were to blame for the spread of the new coronavirus in his region, due to the conditions in which they worked and lived.

Another COVID-19 outbreak was reported last week at an asparagus farm in Bavaria, where 85 Romanian seasonal workers tested positive for the infection.

