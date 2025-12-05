Romanian coffee shop chain ‘5 to go’ teams up with Oscar filling station network

The ‘5 to go’ coffee shop chain announced the signing of a partnership with the national gas station network RO concept OSCAR, owned by businessman Alin Niculae, according to Economica.net.

The gas station network has reached 120 strategically distributed stations nationwide, of which more than 90 are franchised under the RO concept OSCAR brand, for B2C customers, launched in 2017.

‘5 to go’ was born in 2015 and has currently exceeded the threshold of 650 open units, being the largest coffee shop chain in Eastern Europe, but also the largest franchise in Romania.

Oscar Downstream is in the top five players, with an annual portfolio of over 5,000 customers from key industries, such as transportation, construction, industry, or agriculture.

(Photo source: Facebook/5 to go)