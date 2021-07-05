Romania’s 5G bill might still face obstacles before final endorsement by lawmakers

The so-called 5G bill, which sets the security guidelines and the procedures for licensing providers of software and hardware to be used in such networks on the Romanian territory, is "fully backed" by the Government, but the legislative process until its final promulgation is anything but smooth.

On May 6, economy minister Claudiu Nasui (USR-PLUS) first asked the lawmakers to put the bill on hold and submit it to his ministry - to later say, after talks with prime minister Florin Citu, that his ministry "fully backs" the document as it is.

Hotnews.ro links the economy minister's hesitation with the European notification requirements the bill might be subject to and with the pressure from "several Chinese entities, companies, and associations that have lobbied strongly to block the law." Minister Nasui admitted, in the first statement he sent to the Parliament, that he received warning messages from the economic operators and the European Commission.

"Our institution received warning messages both from COM (European Commission) and from economic operators, regarding the obligation to comply with the notification procedure of the draft law on the adoption of measures on infrastructure IT and communications of national interest and the conditions for the implementation of 5G networks," the minister's letter reads.

In its second statement, the Ministry of Economy says that, "upon an analysis carried by the Government," the bill is not subject to European notification procedures.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)