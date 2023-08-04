Romanian cafe chain ‘5 to go’ reports its sales rose by 55% y/y in H1

With approximately 500 outlets and some 13 new franchise contracts signed each month, Romanian cafe chain ‘5 to go’ announced it already exceeded the 2023 sales target by 5% at the end of June, after its sales surged by 55% y/y in H1.

The ‘5 to go’ cafes have some 1.65mn customers each month in the 97 cities covered by the chain. The company plans to double the number of outlets within four years and has plans to further expand abroad as well.

“Some 97% of the active franchise contracts are renewed, proving the efficiency of this business model and the value of the partnerships we have built with our franchisees,” says Lucian Bădilă, co-founder of ‘5 to go.’

The expansion abroad continues in line with the objectives. In Hungary, 5 locations are open or in the process of being set up and opened, and other markets will also be gradually tested, in addition to Great Britain, France and Belgium, where the 5 to go brand is already present.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

