Romanian independent coffee shop chain Zireto to exceed 100 units this year

After opening 14 new units in 2022 and reaching a total of 71, Zireto Caffe, a coffee shop chain claiming to be the second-largest of this type in Romania, announced plans to open another 30 units in 2023. The chain may expand internationally this year, as well.

Operated by Just Seven SRL, the chain includes its own units (35) and 36 units operated by third parties under a franchise.

"In 2023, we aim to open 30 locations in key cities in the country, but we intend to expand our presence outside Romania as well," said Marian Moscaliuc, marketing director of the company, without providing details regarding this plan, Businessmgazin.ro reported.

The business was founded in Suceava in 2017 by Severin Tcaciuc Junior. According to the local media, he is the son of Severin Tcaciuc, about whom Ziarul Financiar wrote in 2009 that he was arrested and convicted in several cases.

Total sales of the Zireto Caffe chain, including own and franchise units, exceeded EUR 10 mln (RON 50 mln) in 2022, according to Moscaliuc. The revenues of the company alone were RON 16.8 mln in 2021, 137% up YoY.

"We don't charge a franchise fee. The cost that a partner has is the investment in the cafe, which starts somewhere at EUR 25,000 and can go up to EUR 300,000," said Marian Moscaliuc.

(Photo source: Facebook/Zireto)