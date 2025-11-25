Business

5 to go coffee chain proposes holiday destinations based on consumption profile

25 November 2025

The 5 to go coffee chain, including over 650 units nationwide, is expanding its service portfolio through a partnership with Fibula Air Travel tour operator, for which it will distribute tourist packages, Ziarul Financiar reported. Fibula Air Travel has a significant presence in the markets of Turkey and South-Eastern Europe.

Starting November 15, each café in the network has become an access point for personalized vacations, designed by Fibula Air Travel aligned to the consumption profile of the 5 to go audience. 

The offers are available by scanning QR codes placed in the locations, said company representatives.

The partnership with Fibula Air Travel will run for a period of one year, and the tourist packages will be constantly updated, from thematic city breaks to special offers for international events.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

