300 guitarists from across Romania to perform simultaneously at Timișoara Guitar Day

Over 300 guitarists from across the country are gathering in Timișoara, western Romania, to simultaneously perform 17 songs alongside several well-known artists within the Timișoara Guitar Day – One City. One Day. One Guitar Love event.

The moment is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, at 4:00 PM at Faber, Splaiul Peneș Curcanul 4-5, Timișoara, with free entry.

Hundreds of guitarists from across the country will join forces in a unique concert, where they will perform folk-rock songs, both Romanian and international, in duets with famous guest artists: Radu Almășan from Bosquito, Ștefan Boldijar from Semnal M, Ducu Bertzi, Paul Radu from Antract, and Adrian "Moldo" Moldovan, according to local news outlet OpiniaTimisoarei.

The playlist includes well-known Romanian songs such as Două Mâini and Omul Perete by Bosquito, Floare de Colț and M-am îndrăgostit numai de ea by Ducu Bertzi, and others by Antract, Trooper, Cargo, and Mircea Vintilă.

Additionally, the song În orașul cu tramvaie by Grupul Flores, dedicated to the host city Timișoara, will premiere in the playlist.

International songs include Another Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd, Have You Ever Seen the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Knockin' on Heaven's Door by Guns N' Roses, and others by The Beatles, Metallica, and so on.

At 6:00 PM, two concerts from the Young Revolution Rock series are scheduled, featuring bands Factomad and Fifth Piece. At 7:00 PM, the atmosphere will become more intimate with a solo recital by Radu Almășan, the iconic voice of the band Bosquito.

At 8:00 PM, Ducu Bertzi will bring the emotion of folk music to the Timișoara Guitar Day stage. To conclude the event, the band Semnal M will take the stage at FABER starting at 9:00 PM.

(Photo source: faber.ro)