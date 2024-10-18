Only 1.5% of Romanian companies used AI in 2023, below the EU average of 8%

Only 1.5% of companies in Romania with more than 10 employees used Artificial Intelligence technologies in 2023, significantly below the European Union average of 8%, according to Eurostat data, as highlighted by economist Cristian Popa, member of the board of directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"The AI train is leaving. Are we getting on board too? This obvious discrepancy indicates that Romania could miss out on important innovation opportunities. We may be facing the 4th Industrial Revolution. On the other hand, countries like Denmark and the Netherlands are reporting significantly higher adoption rates in implementing modern digital solutions," emphasizes Cristian Popa, cited by Economedia.

According to the BNR expert, artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a driving force of automation in numerous economic activities. In software development and data analysis, AI streamlines repetitive processes, while in marketing it personalizes advertising campaigns and analyzes consumer behavior to offer tailored solutions.

Additionally, AI is playing an increasingly important role in customer interactions, where chatbots and other automated technologies take over simple tasks.

The economist adds that collaboration between human and artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly necessary. “It seems that the fusion of human and artificial intelligence will be the foundation of our technological future. This synergy, although still in the experimental stage, will pave the way for increasingly complex applications capable of profoundly transforming many industries,” he stresses.

“Just as our ancestors could not anticipate the technological leap that came from the invention of the steam engine or electricity, and our grandparents were astonished by the advent of the internet and smartphones, we too are now on the verge of major changes. Although it's difficult to imagine the future, we are at a crossroads where innovation will completely transform our daily reality," Popa says.

(Photo source: Hakinmhan | Dreamstime.com)