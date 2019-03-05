Zentiva to invest EUR 5.4 mln in its Romanian production facility

Bucharest-based drug manufacturer Zentiva, part of the Czech group with the same name and one of the leading drug manufacturers on the local market, plans to invest EUR 5.4 million this year in increasing production capacity, ensuring compliance with good manufacturing practice standards and upgrading production equipment, according to a report by Zentiva to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Last year, the company invested RON 20 million (EUR 4.3 million ) in new production equipment and modernizing existing ones.

"The objectives of the investment program [which started last year] are maintaining the Good Manufacturing Practice Rules and updating the technologies to international quality and environmental standards, as well as expanding the portfolio of products and developing new forms of packaging. The financing of the investment program in 2018 was made exclusively from the company's sources," the report shows, according to local News.ro.

The company reported RON 262.6 million (EUR 56 million) net profit and RON 461.4 million (EUR 100 million) sales. Zentiva's shareholders decided to keep last year's profit in the company and increase the share capital by RON 30 million (EUR 6.4 mln) through new cash contributions. The company will use the new capital for financing its development plans.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Zentiva.ro)