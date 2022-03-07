Zdenek Romanek officially takes over as CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania

Czech Zdenek Romanek has officially started his mandate as President and CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania after his appointment was authorized by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In November 2021, the Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) appointed Romanek as CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania, following an international selection process.

He replaces Dutchman Steven van Groningen, who ended his term as President and CEO, after 20 years at the helm of the bank.

“I am confident that banks can do much more for their customers if they make extensive use of existing technologies. Romania is an extremely interesting market, on which the Raiffeisen Group has been operating successfully for 25 years, and I am glad to be here and to be able to get involved in positioning Raiffeisen Bank for the future,” said Zdenek Romanek.

He is a banker with over 20 years of experience in financial services (banking, insurance, investment) and management consulting, with a wide international exposure, in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Western Europe, the USA or Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong).

For the past six years, he has been a member of the Managing Board and Retail Vice President at Slovenska Sporitelna, where he also coordinated the digital transformation of the bank.

At the Erste group level, he was involved in the strategy and digital transformation and coordinated the bancassurance activity.

Raiffeisen Bank has 25 years of activity on the Romanian banking market and serves more than 2.25 million customers, private individuals and companies.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

