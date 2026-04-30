Danish retailer Normal to open first local unit in Bucharest mall

Danish-owned discount retailer Normal will open its first unit in the country in the Bucharest mall Mega Mall, Profit.ro reported.

The retailer sells an assortment that includes well-known brands within categories such as skin care, hair care, oral care, shampoo, makeup, and cleaning. All items are sold at fixed, low prices.

Normal opened its first store in Silkeborg, Denmark, in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a chain of more than 1000 stores in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Ireland.

Normal is controlled by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen. He is the CEO and owner of the retail clothing chain Bestseller, which includes Vero Moda and Jack & Jones.

simona@romania-insider.com