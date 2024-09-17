Romanian edtech company Youni raised a new investment of USD 1 million as it is preparing the launch of a new technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the university admissions process. The new round was led by the Czech fund Soulmates Ventures and joined by Early Game Ventures.

Early Game previously invested in Youni, through Early Game Fund I, in successive pre-seed and seed rounds, which was joined by other investors.

“Youni is one of the edtech startups in our portfolio in which we invested shortly after the launch of our first fund. We have constantly followed their evolution, the innovations they bring to the market of formal education, and we are convinced that the new investment will give them wings for what they want to develop in the future,” said Dan Călugăreanu, Early Game Ventures Partner.

The investment will help Youni bring to the market a new technology based on artificial intelligence aimed at optimizing the admission processes in universities worldwide. The startup currently collaborates with more than 600 universities in Europe, the United States, Asia, and Australia.

“This unique new technology is already being tested at several famous universities in the United States. We received very positive feedback. By automating certain processes, our technology has already managed to reduce by more than 30% the efforts and time allocated by universities’ teams for the admissions process,” said Andrei Nicolae, Youni’s CEO.

“We are confident that the new investment will help us develop this new business line and become the preferred admissions technology provider for universities around the world,” he added.

This round brings the total investment in Youni to USD 2.3 million.

(Photo source: Early Game Ventures)