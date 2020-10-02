Newsroom
Half of young Romanians want to leave the country, sociologists say
10 February 2020
About half of young people between the ages of 16 and 34 have already made plans to leave Romania, according to sociologists. Most of them are attracted by the higher wages offered by companies abroad.

“We know from surveys that about half of young people between the ages of 16 and 34 have plans to go abroad, structured plans. […] The percentage of those planning to go abroad even before finishing university studies stands close to 47% - 48% of the total youth,” said Romanian sociologist Dumitru Sandu, director of the Center for Migration Studies, local Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

However, the sociologists believe that this phenomenon of migration is not irreversible. Other European countries going through the same process managed to recover with the help of European investments for sustainable development.

“The current public attitude in Romania is: migration is a fatality. It is not a fatality, things can be done. […] Portugal was in our situation, and Spain too. What did they do years before? They knew how to use European funds,” Sandu explained.

A Eurostat study showed that Romania ranks first in Europe based on the number of young people living outside the country. About 600,000 Romanians between 0 and 19 years old left the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

