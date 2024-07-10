Locarno Film Festival: Short documentary by Romanian director Xandra Popescu in the competition

The short documentary Despre Imposibilitatea Unui Omagiu/On the Impossibility of an Homage directed by Romanian Xandra Popescu will have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival. The film is included in the Pardi di Domani competitive section, which brings together productions focused on experimentation and innovative forms.

The event, now in its 77th edition, takes place next month between August 7 and 17.

On the Impossibility of an Homage is centered on Ion Tugearu, one of the greatest Romanian dancers and choreographers, who has been called “the prince of Romanian ballet.” He started his career as the first soloist of the National Opera and danced on the most important stages of the world.

For almost 60 years, he has been dancing, choreographing, and training artists in ballet and contemporary dance. He remained close to his former students, now established artists, and contributed essentially to the efforts to create the National Dance Center, according to the press release. Moreover, he continues to be frequently present at the big contemporary dance events in Bucharest.

Based on an idea by the producers Ada Solomon and Jonas Dornbach, On the Impossibility of an Homage is written and directed by Xandra Popescu, the picture is signed by Pedro Bordaberry, the editing by Ana Branea, Cătălin Cristuțiu, and Xandra Popescu, with executive producers Diana Caravia and Carla Fotea. Jonas Dornbach is the co-producer, and Ada Solomon and Xandra Popescu are the producers of the short film.

(Photo source: press release)