Events

‘World Unseen’ multisensory photography exhibition travels to Iași

23 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The photography exhibition World Unseen, which allows both blind and sighted visitors to experience images through touch and sound, is opening its doors in Iași after attracting over 100,000 visitors in Bucharest. Hosted at the Palace of Culture, the exhibition will be on display from April 29 to July 29.

Organized by Canon Romania in partnership with the “Grigore Antipa” National Museum of Natural History and the “Ștefan Procopiu” Science and Technology Museum, the exhibition has been previously showcased in countries such as Croatia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Germany, and the UK, where it was enthusiastically received for promoting inclusion and accessibility in art.

The experience features 12 photographs by internationally acclaimed Canon ambassadors and photographers, including Brent Stirton, Sebastião Salgado, Muhammed Muheisen, and Rareș Beșliu. Each image is reproduced using Canon’s textured printing technology, accompanied by immersive audio guides and Braille descriptions, allowing visitors to explore the stories through touch and sound.

The exhibition is designed to accommodate both blind and sighted individuals. Sighted visitors can wear special glasses simulating six types of visual impairments to better understand the challenges of those with vision loss.

The initiative comes amid global figures showing more than 2.2 billion people live with some form of visual impairment. In Romania alone, over 84,000 people are blind or visually impaired, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

‘World Unseen’ multisensory photography exhibition travels to Iași

23 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The photography exhibition World Unseen, which allows both blind and sighted visitors to experience images through touch and sound, is opening its doors in Iași after attracting over 100,000 visitors in Bucharest. Hosted at the Palace of Culture, the exhibition will be on display from April 29 to July 29.

Organized by Canon Romania in partnership with the “Grigore Antipa” National Museum of Natural History and the “Ștefan Procopiu” Science and Technology Museum, the exhibition has been previously showcased in countries such as Croatia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Germany, and the UK, where it was enthusiastically received for promoting inclusion and accessibility in art.

The experience features 12 photographs by internationally acclaimed Canon ambassadors and photographers, including Brent Stirton, Sebastião Salgado, Muhammed Muheisen, and Rareș Beșliu. Each image is reproduced using Canon’s textured printing technology, accompanied by immersive audio guides and Braille descriptions, allowing visitors to explore the stories through touch and sound.

The exhibition is designed to accommodate both blind and sighted individuals. Sighted visitors can wear special glasses simulating six types of visual impairments to better understand the challenges of those with vision loss.

The initiative comes amid global figures showing more than 2.2 billion people live with some form of visual impairment. In Romania alone, over 84,000 people are blind or visually impaired, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 April 2025
Defense
Romanian acting president convenes Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss ReArm Europe plan
23 April 2025
Events
Neversea Festival takes a break in 2025, eyes 2026 return to Constanța
23 April 2025
Society
Romanian Govt. to decide this week on declaring national day of mourning for Pope Francis
23 April 2025
Macro
Romania's record 9.3%-of-GDP ESA public deficit in 2024 exceeds estimates by 1.4pp
23 April 2025
Living in Romania
Over 1 million Romanians celebrate name day on Saint George’s Day
22 April 2025
Society
Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis
22 April 2025
Events
Romania wins third place at World Robotics Championship held in United States
22 April 2025
Politics
EP president Roberta Metsola to receive Timișoara Award for European Values at May ceremony