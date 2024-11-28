The "World Unseen" exhibition, which brings photographic art closer to people and beyond the limits of visual perception, will be inaugurated at the "Grigore Antipa" National Museum of Natural History on December 4.

The exhibition uses Canon's tactile printing technology, audio descriptions, and Braille panels to transform photographs into stories that can be felt through touch and sound. In this way, “World Unseen” offers visitors a multisensory experience, according to Agerpres.

A total of 12 photographs with incredible stories created by renowned photographers, including Brent Stirton, Sebastiao Salgado, Samo Vidic, Heidi Rondak, and Rareş Beşliu, will be on display.

Visitors have the chance to experience the world from the perspective of those with visual impairments by using glasses that simulate conditions such as glaucoma or cataracts, according to the cited source.

The exhibition will be part of the museum’s visiting circuit until March 2, 2025.

Admission to the vernissage is free.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Canon Romania on Facebook)