Fitness chain of Romanian healthcare operator MedLife rebrands, opens another Bucharest unit

Fitness network Sweat has rebranded as Level Up and is expanding with another location in Bucharest.

The network is owned by private healthcare services provider MedLife, which acquired a majority stake in the business in 2022.

The new unit has opened in Bucharest's Vitan district, inside the Bobocica Shopping Centre, following an investment of approximately EUR 500,000.

With the opening, the network now comprises six locations in Bucharest and serves approximately 6,000 active members. The company plans to reach 10 locations by the beginning of next year.

The rebranding marks the first stage in the development of MedLife's Level Up platform, described as “an ecosystem dedicated to health through physical activity.” It is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the fitness, wellbeing and personalized prevention segments.

(Photo: Medlife)

simona@romania-insider.com