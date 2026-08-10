Romania says voluntary power savings cut evening demand by up to 300 MW

Romania reduced electricity consumption by around 200-300 MW during evening peak hours last week as households, companies and public institutions responded to government calls to conserve energy, prime minister and acting Energy Minister Ilie Bolojan said, cited by B1TV.

Bolojan said evening consumption, which in previous years typically reached around 7,700-8,000 MW, was recorded at between 7,300 MW and 7,700 MW on most days last week. He said the reduction was significant as domestic electricity production does not always cover peak demand.

The reduction was recorded on almost every day except one when high temperatures drove increased use of air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment in shops and warehouses, Bolojan said.

The government has appealed to large industrial consumers to voluntarily reduce electricity use between 19:00 and 23:00 as Romania faces pressure on its power system amid low Danube flows and reduced availability from its Cernavoda nuclear plant.

Municipalities and companies in Romania responded to the government's call for reducing electricity consumption.

Donalam, part of the AFV Beltrame Group, said it had adjusted the operating schedules of its units in Călăraşi and Târgovişte in response to the government's request. The steel producer will reduce electricity consumption during the evening peak period, according to a company statement.

Automobile manufacturers Dacia and Ford have also helped ease demand after bringing forward their annual August maintenance shutdowns. The temporary production stoppages at their plants in Mioveni and Craiova reduce electricity consumption during a period of heightened pressure on the national system.

The government has also prepared a mechanism allowing certain large industrial consumers to be disconnected from the grid with 24 hours' notice if available generation is insufficient to cover projected demand. Household consumers and facilities whose operations cannot be interrupted, including hospitals and certain energy infrastructure, are excluded.

Bolojan thanked consumers, companies and public institutions that had responded to the conservation measures as the authorities continue to monitor electricity supply and demand.

(Photo: Methaphum Thongbun/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com