Wolt completes acquisition of eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania

Wolt, a Helsinki-based technology company with operations in 28 countries, has completed the acquisition of delivery platform Tazz from eMAG. The deal marks Wolt’s entry into the Romanian market.

Tazz’s current offerings, including restaurant, grocery, and retail selections, will continue as usual, as will Tazz’s participation in the eMAG Genius subscription program, the company announced.

“Romania is a large and vibrant market, and Tazz has built an impressive platform with strong customer relationships and deep local insights,” said Miki Kuusi, CEO of Wolt and Head of DoorDash International.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Wolt and taking Tazz to the next level,” stated Alin Serban, CEO of Tazz.

Serban will continue to lead the operations in Romania for Wolt.

Tazz operates in over 35 cities across Romania and has a dedicated team of 260 people. In recent years, the platform has grown rapidly, with a strong selection in restaurants, grocery stores, and retail.

Wolt is a Helsinki-based local commerce platform founded in 2014. In 2022, it joined forces with DoorDash, and together, the two operate in more than 30 countries.

(Photo source: Tazz)