WizzAir launches flights from Bucharest for Euro 2021

Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch special flights dedicated to sports enthusiasts eager to support their national football teams during the Group C matches of the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship, which will take place in Bucharest next year.

Thus, 26 flights will offer football fans from Austria, North Macedonia, and Ukraine the opportunity to watch the matches that are scheduled for June 13, 17, and 21 in Romania's capital city.

Tickets can already be booked online at wizzair.com or on the airline's mobile app.

Bucharest's National Arena will host the matches between Austria and North Macedonia on June 13, Ukraine and North Macedonia on June 17, and Ukraine and Austria on June 21.

The fourth team in Group C is the Netherlands, which will play all of its matches at home, in Amsterdam.

The National Arena will also host a knockout match (Round of 16) on June 28.

(Photo: Vesasebastian/ Dreamstime)

