Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 08:15
Business

WizzAir launches flights from Bucharest for Euro 2021

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch special flights dedicated to sports enthusiasts eager to support their national football teams during the Group C matches of the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship, which will take place in Bucharest next year.

Thus, 26 flights will offer football fans from Austria, North Macedonia, and Ukraine the opportunity to watch the matches that are scheduled for June 13, 17, and 21 in Romania's capital city.

Tickets can already be booked online at wizzair.com or on the airline's mobile app.

Bucharest's National Arena will host the matches between Austria and North Macedonia on June 13, Ukraine and North Macedonia on June 17, and Ukraine and Austria on June 21.

The fourth team in Group C is the Netherlands, which will play all of its matches at home, in Amsterdam.

The National Arena will also host a knockout match (Round of 16) on June 28.

(Photo: Vesasebastian/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 18:12
08 October 2020
Sports
Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 08:15
Business

WizzAir launches flights from Bucharest for Euro 2021

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch special flights dedicated to sports enthusiasts eager to support their national football teams during the Group C matches of the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship, which will take place in Bucharest next year.

Thus, 26 flights will offer football fans from Austria, North Macedonia, and Ukraine the opportunity to watch the matches that are scheduled for June 13, 17, and 21 in Romania's capital city.

Tickets can already be booked online at wizzair.com or on the airline's mobile app.

Bucharest's National Arena will host the matches between Austria and North Macedonia on June 13, Ukraine and North Macedonia on June 17, and Ukraine and Austria on June 21.

The fourth team in Group C is the Netherlands, which will play all of its matches at home, in Amsterdam.

The National Arena will also host a knockout match (Round of 16) on June 28.

(Photo: Vesasebastian/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 18:12
08 October 2020
Sports
Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners