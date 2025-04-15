Discover new development opportunities in hospitality!

The hospitality industry is in constant transformation, influenced by the rapid changes in consumer demands and technological innovations. Adaptability and sustainability have become key elements for success in this field, and strategic investments are essential for expansion and prosperity.

TopHotel Conference 2025 will take place on May 14–15 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest and will bring together leaders, investors, and industry specialists for two days of debates about the future of the sector.

The 18th edition will focus on current trends, technological innovations, sustainability in tourism, and market challenges both locally and internationally. The event offers the ideal opportunity to set strategic directions, create strong partnerships, and find creative solutions for an industry in constant evolution.

EVENT STRUCTURE

TopHotel Conference awaits you for a unique two-day experience that includes a multitude of discussion sessions and an impressive awards gala.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025 - Invest to Expand: Hotel & Property Deals

On the first day of the conference, the latest trends in hotel investments and real estate transactions will be analyzed, offering participants clear insights into the future of hotel businesses. The expertise and data provided will guide the strategic decisions needed to grow businesses, aiming to ensure sustainable and profitable growth in this dynamic sector.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025 - TopHotel Awards Ceremony

At the end of the conference, the gala will offer a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of leaders in the hospitality industry, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the sector’s development and innovation.

THURSDAY, MAY 15, 2025 - Prosper Through Hotel Operations: Maximising Long-Term Value

The second day of the conference will focus on the operational aspects of hotel management, with an emphasis on maximizing long-term value. Participants will learn how to improve operational processes, optimize customer experience and business efficiency, while exploring valuable networking and development opportunities in the hospitality industry.

2025 EDITION SPEAKERS

The best and most renowned hospitality specialists, both locally and internationally, will be present at TopHotel Conference 2025. Among them:

Dr. Alexander Lennart Schmidt (Professor of Technological Innovation, Hotelschool The Hague)

Giovanni Valentini (CEO, Apex Alliance Hotel Management)

Roger A. Allen (Group CEO, RLA Global)

David Jenkins (Vice President Business Development, Radisson Hotel Group)

Christophe Chamboncel (Executive Director, Niro Investment Group)

Riad Abi Haidar (CEO/Partner Hotel Division, One United Properties)

Nicolas Stachowiak (VP of Development, Ennismore Europe)

Erik Webb Dempsey (CFO, Julius Meinl Living)

Tobias Reinecke (Head of Investment & Development EMEA, Choice Hotels International)

Dragos Anastasiu (Owner & CEO, Eurolines Romania)

Helmut Clemens (Founder, Hotelkonzept)

Alex Robinson (Director, Industry Partners, STR)

Juan Gallardo (Director of Hotel Intelligence – EMEA, HotStats)

Takuya Aoyama (Vice President for Development, Hyatt International EAME LLC)

Vassilis Themelidis (Regional Director South & East Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Alexandra Dumoulin (Director, HVS)

Małgorzata Morek (Senior Director Development Central & Eastern Europe, Hilton)

Brigita Aleksandraviciute (Development Director, Apex Alliance Hotel Management)

Jean Pierre Mifsud (General Manager, Corinthia Bucharest)

Atakan Turhan (Hotel General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest and Park Inn By Radisson Bucharest)

Joep Peeters (Senior Vice President Franchise EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group)

Iulia Szabo (Investment Properties Consultant & Hospitality Business Development, CBRE Romania)

Catalina Toma (Rosu) (Co-founder, Win Advisors, Development and Investment Specialist)

Calin Ile (Senior Partner, Premier Hospitality)

Razvan Pirjol (CEO, Turism Felix)

Simona Constantinescu (President, FIHR - Romanian Hotel Industry Federation)

Balázs Csörget (Senior Hotel Consultant, CBRE)

Vlad Dragoescu (Director – CEE Head of Portfolio Management, Revetas)

Adam Konieczny (International Hospitality Director, Indotek Group)

Cristian Bondor (Development Director, Issa Resort, Crama La Salina)

Georgeta Grecu (General Manager, Swissotel Poiana Brasov)

Alex Calcan (Owner, Hotel Pestera – Wellness & Spa)

Aurelian Marin (General Manager, Paradis Vacante de Vis)

Bogdan Dogariu (Entrepreneur and Owner, Dentotal Group of Hotel Companies)

Marcel Lindt (Director of Business Development, Ascott Hospitality Management)

Dr. Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich (Director General, Foundation for the Conservation of Central European Built Heritage)

Maria Dragulin (Development Director – ENA Development South East Europe, Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Brands)

More details about registration, the full program, and the complete list of speakers are available at www.tophotelconference.ro.

TopHotel 2025 is an event organized by Evensys, in partnership with Epta Daas, Technogym, Marriott International, Apex Alliance, Radisson Hotel Group, Grand Hotel du Boulevard part of Niro Investment Group, One United Properties, Accor, Philips, Daikin, MultiSoft, Nespresso, Diversey, CAHM, Bit Soft, West Wall, Tempini, United Recruitment, Sabah Bedding - Accacia, Wyndham, CBRE, Assa Abloy, Calirom, Beciul Domnesc, Nazzuro Aqua, BlackCab, Bolt, Upventa, and Magnolia.

*This is a Press release.