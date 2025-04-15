MKA Strategy Studio: A New Agency for the New Attention Economy

News from Companies

MKA Strategy Studio, a new marketing and advertising agency, officially announces its launch.

Built for the emerging attention economy, MKA specializes in developing strategies, campaigns, and marketing products designed for the way consumer minds are evolving in today's hyper-stimulated world.

MKA is founded by Gabriel Patru, a media strategist with deep expertise in data science, media consultancy, and former President of IAB Romania, and Andrei Balan, an internationally-awarded and experienced brand strategist, psychologist, PhD in anthropology, and professor of consumer behavior, strategy, and media. Gabriel and Andrei are two of the most respected strategic thinkers in the Romanian and CEE market. Their complementary skillsets and shared vision of how the industry is shifting have shaped a new kind of agency-simpler, more fluid, and radically adaptive.

Driven by a strategy-first approach, MKA (acronym for Marketing of Attention) is introducing a different way of working in the Romanian and International market, assembling the right mix of talent and tools tailored to each brief.

"We're adopting a model inspired by the worlds of art and entertainment-bringing together the right people for the right project. This model is rooted in seniority, specialization, and talent. The communication industry is undergoing a massive shift, where quality and expertise will outperform volume and speed-especially as execution becomes increasingly automated. The future belongs to those who bring vision, depth, and creative precision," says Andrei Balan, co-founder of MKA.

MKA's core services include:

Advanced research, conducted independently or in collaboration with partner agencies, focused on how consumer minds and attention are transforming.

Brand and communication strategies tailored to the new behavioral profiles of today's audiences.

Creative and performance campaigns, executed in partnership with the top 5% of creative talent and martech solutions in the market and designed to break through the noise-constructively.

"MKA's products and services are built to help clients rethink and optimize their marketing efforts within a paradigm that we believe, by 2025, will become impossible to ignore. We know the market's flaws-but we also know where the real opportunities lie. You can't do marketing without strategy, you can't build strategy without solid experience, and creative endeavors only work when executed by top-tier talent. That's why we created this agency: to address these needs head-on. Together with some of the most brilliant minds in tech and creative thinking, we use proprietary tools and strategic frameworks inspired by both the consulting and creative worlds to give every client a decisive edge," says Gabriel Patru, co-founder of MKA.

For more information about MKA Strategy Studio and its services, please contact us at: hello@mka.global.

*This is a press release.