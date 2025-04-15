Quartier Ferdinand, developed by STC Partners, becomes the first ZEB pre-certified residential project in Bucharest

News from Companies

The real estate developer STC Partners continues its commitment to sustainability and the durability of the projects it develops and obtains the ZEB pre-certification – signed by the Romania Green Building Council – for the Quartier Ferdinand residential complex, thus becoming the first net-zero carbon emissions real estate project in Romania.

In addition to the Green Homes pre-certification, Quartier Ferdinand has also received the nZEB pre-certification, a certificate issued by the Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC) – the leading organization in Romania that provides independent, third-party verification for Green Homes certification.

The ZEB – Zero Emissions Building certification ensures total carbon neutrality, taking into account the entire carbon footprint of the building, from its development to 50 years of use.

"We are preserving the architectural heritage of the area and integrating a modern project, a new development by STC Partners that will bring a change to the local landscape, on a beautiful boulevard with a rich history for Bucharest. Therefore, we are even more delighted to offer this area the first net zero carbon emissions building," states Roxana Cristea – Partner & COO – STC Partners.

Developed on a 4,400 sqm plot, Quartier Ferdinand includes 170 apartments, street-level retail spaces, exclusively underground parking, a unique rooftop recreation area, and a playground for children. The chosen materials will reflect the highest quality standards. Additionally, the advantages of this development offer residents lower utility bills, thanks to energy provided exclusively by photovoltaic panels and heat pumps integrated into the building's construction, the building's sustainability, and top-tier living standards.

RoGBC is the most important national organization dedicated to promoting environmental responsibility and energy efficiency in the construction sector in Romania. Founded with the aim of transforming the Romanian real estate market, RoGBC acts as a catalyst for the sustainable development of the built environment at the national level.

"STC Partners has created a remarkable sustainable development through the Quartier Ferdinand project, demonstrating exceptional commitment to environmental standards by obtaining dual pre-certification. The project stands out as one of the few residential developments in Romania that meets the rigorous criteria of the Green Homes certification, which includes full alignment with the European taxonomy requirements, as well as ZEB standards. Quartier Ferdinand achieves the Zero Emissions (ZEB) goal by optimizing energy efficiency and compensating for its carbon footprint, making it a pioneer in the Romanian market and the first residential project in Bucharest to receive this pre-certification even at the design phase," states Andrei Botiș - President of RoGBC.

Quartier Ferdinand, with an investment of over 35 million euros, is currently under development and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of next year, 2026. The project's sales are nearing 40%.

"We are delighted to add another exceptional project to our portfolio, where – as you are accustomed to – the development standards align with a safe, comfortable, and sustainable lifestyle. Just like in Quartier Azuga, this new project is developed with a focus on sustainability. Therefore, the sales of Quartier Ferdinand have responded accordingly, with over 60 units reserved so far," stated Adi Steiner – Managing Partner – STC Partners.

STC Partners is committed to setting new standards in the residential sector, combining modern living solutions with environmental responsibility.

About STC Partners

STC Partners continues the success story of Quartier Gramont, the boutique residential project near the Palace of the Parliament, completed in 2021, and is now focused on the development of Quartier Azuga, located near the Tei area in Bucharest. At the same time, the company is planning new residential projects in the capital, with Quartier Ferdinand being the latest addition to its portfolio. The development team consists of experienced professionals and collaborates with companies that have an exceptional reputation in the industry to successfully deliver the projects.

About Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC)

With over 17 years of sustained activity, RoGBC brings together professionals from various sectors – architecture, engineering, real estate development, material production, and consulting – forming a strong community of experts dedicated to the principles of sustainability.

Green Homes Program

The Green Homes certification program is the most robust international standard designed specifically for the residential sector. Launched in response to the need for assessing the sustainability of housing, the program recognizes residential projects that meet rigorous criteria for energy performance and low environmental impact.

Through strategic partnerships with 10 banks, future homeowners of the Quartier Ferdinand development can access mortgage loans with preferential interest rates and zero approval costs, thus facilitating the decision to purchase a sustainable and energy-efficient home.

Key Features of the Green Homes Certification:

Holistic Approach - The certification assesses multiple aspects of sustainability: energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor air quality, use of eco-friendly materials, waste management, and connectivity to public transport.

Flexibility and Adaptability - The certification system applies to both new projects and renovations, ranging from individual homes to large-scale residential developments.

Tangible Financial Benefits - Green Homes certified homes benefit from reduced operational costs and increased market value, offering clear advantages for both developers and homeowners.

International Recognition - The certification is recognized by financial institutions and international investors as an indicator of quality and sustainability.

Alignment with the European Taxonomy

In the context of new European regulations on sustainable finance, the Green Homes certification has been adapted to align with the EU Taxonomy requirements for sustainable economic activities. This alignment brings the following advantages:

Easier Access to Green Financing - Certified projects benefit from preferential financing conditions through instruments such as green mortgages and green bonds.

Compliance with European Union Standards - The certification criteria are compatible with the environmental goals defined in the EU Taxonomy, especially with the objectives of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Increased Transparency and Credibility - Reporting in accordance with the Taxonomy requirements provides investors and financiers with clear and verifiable information about the sustainability performance of projects.

Preparation for Future Legislative Requirements - Alignment with the EU Taxonomy prepares developers and homeowners for future regulations and reporting requirements in the sustainability sector.

