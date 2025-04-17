Romania’s automobile production down 11.2% y/y in Q1

Romania’s automobile production decreased by 11.2% y/y to 135,723 units in Q1, according to data compiled by the industry association ACAROM. The contraction was milder, only 5.9% y/y, in March.

Out of this, Renault-owned Dacia produced 75,812 units and Ford Otosan 59,911 units.

Although both Romanian car factories, Dacia in Mioveni and Ford Otosan in Craiova, are producing new models, their combined production volume is lower than last year, according to Profit.ro, which looked into detailed data by model and factory.

In the first quarter of this year, Dacia’s production marked a fairly significant decrease of almost 16.0% y/y while Ford Otosan’s output of automobiles and commercial vehicles edged down by 4.5% y/y.

In March 2025, 50,463 cars were produced in Romania, a decrease of 5.9% y/y. Of these, 27,230 (-4.8% y/y) were made at the Dacia plant in Mioveni, and 23,233 (-7.4% y/y) were produced by the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, according to Profit.ro.

In Q1, Dacia started production of the Bigster model, which is already being delivered to customers and dealers across Europe. At the same time, at Ford Otosan, the Ford Puma Gen-E and the two Courier electric versions have entered production.

In March at Ford Otosan, production amounted to a volume of 14,230 Puma units and 9,003 Courier units (Transit and Tourneo versions). In Q1, 35,042 Puma units were assembled and 24,869 Courier units were made in Q1.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)