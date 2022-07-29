Wizz Air adds new flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca to Italy

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to destinations in Italy.

The company said it would fly from Bucharest to Ancona starting December 13, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. In addition, another flight will take off from Cluj-Napoca to Perugia every Wednesday and Sunday, starting from December 14.

With the launch of these new routes, Wizz Air will operate 12 routes to Italy from Bucharest's "Henri Coandă" International Airport and 9 routes from Cluj's "Avram Iancu" International Airport.

Tickets for the new routes can already be booked online on the company's website or via the app at prices starting at EUR 24.99 (RON 119).

A few days ago, Wizz Air also announced that an Airbus A321neo joined its fleet in Bucharest. It is the airline's 12th aircraft at the local base.

(Photo source: Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)