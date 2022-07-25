Wizz Air brings 12th aircraft to Bucharest base

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on Monday, July 25, that an Airbus A321neo joined its fleet in Bucharest. It is the airline’s 12th aircraft at the local base, supporting its operations in Romania.

The company also said that the new Airbus A321neo is used on two new routes. Thus, the plane flies to Preveza-Aktion, Greece starting in July and to the Italian city of Rimini from September. This brings to 55 the number of low-cost routes available from the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one.

Wizz Air also said that the arrival of the new aircraft to the base in Bucharest supports its commitment to triple the size of its fleet by the end of the decade.

“Wizz Air has the largest order book with more than 411 state-of-the-art aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, which will enable the airline to further reduce its environmental footprint by 25% per passenger-kilometre by 2030,” reads the company’s press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)