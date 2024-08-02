The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air recently announced the introduction of new routes from Romania, reconnecting Bucharest and connecting Iași for the first time with Malmö, Sweden, and connecting Bucharest with the coastal city of Salerno, Italy.

Starting at the end of October, Wizz Air will operate flights from Bucharest and Iași to Malmö twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Known for its wonderful modern architectural attractions and rich cultural history, Malmö offers visitors a perfect blend of the traditional and the new.

At the same time, the airline will connect Bucharest with Salerno with flights three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The city allows visitors to see the Amalfi Coast, along with several other attractions.

"We are excited to expand our network from Bucharest and Iași, offering our passengers more opportunities to explore some of the most beautiful and culturally rich destinations in Europe. Malmö and Salerno are two fantastic additions, offering unique experiences for travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and more,” said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer | Dreamstime.com)