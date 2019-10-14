Kenyan runner wins Bucharest marathon, sets race record

Kenyan athlete Hosea Kipkemboi has won this year’s edition of the Bucharest International Marathon, with a time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 49 seconds, a race record, Agerpres reported.

He also won last year’s race, with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 32 seconds.

Two of Hosea Kipkemboi’s compatriots ranked second and third in the race. They are Jacob Chesari Kirui, with a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, and Mibei Dominic Kipngeno, with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 48 seconds.

The first Romanian to cross the finish line was Sorin Mîneran, from the CSU Arad club, who ranked fifth with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 26 seconds.

In the women’s category, Kenyan Sophia Chesir won with a time of 2 hours, 33 minutes and 36 seconds, followed by two other Kenyan athletes, namely Gladys Chepkurui (2 h 38 min 32 sec) and Kipruto Salome Jepkosgei (2 h 44 min 09 sec).

Romanian Ionela Ecaterina Puia, from the CSM Craiova club, ranked fourth, with a time of 2 hours, 55 minutes and 45 seconds.

Maxim Răileanu won the semi-marathon race, with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 43 seconds. He was followed by Alexandru Corneschi (1 h 07 min 01 sec) and Marius Ionescu (1 h 07 min 39 sec). In the women's category, Mădălina Florea won the race (1 h 20 min 12 sec), followed by Diana Panta (1 h 22 min 51 sec) and Mihaela Nunu (1 h 23 min 51 sec).

Nicolae Soare won the 10 km race, with a time of 30 minutes and 20 seconds, followed by de Cristian Lutic (34 min 03 sec) and Attila Daniel (34 min 24 sec). In the women's category, Adela Bălţoi came out first, with a time of 37 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Maria Cristea (38 min 34 sec) and Oana Ivăncescu (39 min 45 sec).

Some 20,000 runners from 75 countries took part in the races of this year’s event.

