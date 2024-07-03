Wind and solar energy investors in Romania ask for more transparency in allocation of public support

The Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA) and the Romanian Wind Energy Association (RWEA) representing producers, developers, service providers, and equipment suppliers in the renewable energy sector, asked the Romanian government to provide more predictability in the allocation of public support for their projects.

The joint statement of the associations comes after government officials hinted that the distribution of the CfD (Contract for Difference) support scheme between wind and solar energy will be revised to the benefit of the wind farms as a large number of solar projects are already financed under other schemes such as the Resilience Facility or the Modernisation Fund. Initially, the government announced an equal slit of the CfD scheme between the wind and solar projects.

However, the associations of investors imply, even directly, that the projects that received financing under the Resilience Facility and the Modernisation Fund may not be developed.

"RES development is a competitive process involving a number of factors, such as economic considerations, land availability, environmental impact, and grid connection, against the backdrop of an unpredictable legislative framework. Therefore, the existence of projects that have won calls for European funds is not an indicator of the number of MW that will be built and operational," the associations said, quoted by Economica.net.

Romania will extend RON 15.2 billion (over EUR 3 billion) in subsidies to new solar and onshore wind production capacities under a contract for difference (CfD) mechanism to encourage new investments.

Romania plans to finance the CfD scheme from the Modernisation Fund. Past schemes for green energy were financed directly by the end-consumers.

However, it is not sure that the EUR 3 billion earmarked for the CfD scheme will be enough to cover the 5GW of projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Konstantinos/Dreamstime.com)